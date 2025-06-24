Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader, Gulabrao Patil, a minister in the Mahayuti (BJP-Shinde Sena and Ajit Pawar-headed NCP alliance) government, claimed that some MLA might push for a breach of privilege motion against Deshpande

The MNS put up banners outside schools in Dadar yesterday, urging kids and parents to sign a petition against making Hindi a compulsory subject in schools. Pic/Ashish Raje

The Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and the state government have locked horns over the usage of the Marathi language again. On Monday, the MNS expressed its displeasure after a board inside the Vidhan Bhavan featured text in Hindi and English, but the Marathi language was missing. The board was seen at the two-day National Conference of Estimates Committees of Parliament and state/union territories (UT) legislative bodies being held at the Vidhan Bhavan (state legislature premises) in Mumbai. The state government and MNS are already at loggerheads over three language formats and for bringing Hindi in through the “back door” in schools across Maharashtra.

The two-day conference began on Monday. However, on day one itself, the controversy erupted as the board displayed for the meeting had English and Hindi text, but the state’s official language — Marathi — was missing. Highlighting this, MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande slammed the government for ignoring Marathi. However, Despahnde’s opposition has not gone well with the ruling party members, who have accused the MNS leader of using “derogatory language”.

Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena leader, Gulabrao Patil, a minister in the Mahayuti (BJP-Shinde Sena and Ajit Pawar-headed NCP alliance) government, claimed that some MLA might push for a breach of privilege motion against Deshpande. “We can use a similar tone and language. But, that is not the way to express,” Patil added.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, along with other dignitaries, are in Mumbai for the two-day conference. The discussion commenced on Monday and was attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister Ekanth Shinde, Speaker Rahul Narwekar, Chairman of the Maharashtra Legislative Council Ram Shinde and Sanjay Jaiswal, chairman of the committee that examines government budget estimates and prepares a report.

Speaking with media persons outside Vidhan Bhavan, asked about Marathi missing from the board, Shinde tried to downplay the controversy. “It is the Government of India’s program (read as Lok Sabha). In any Maharashtra government programme, one would always find boards displayed in Marathi,” the deputy chief minister said.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the MNS conducted a signature campaign across Mumbai asking people to register their protest against the Mahayuti government’s decision to have a three-language education format and for giving a “back door” push to Hindi from Std I to Std V across all schools in Maharashtra. Similarly, a coordination committee formed by the Marathi Study Circle has written to Fadnavis, Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar asking them to withdraw the decision of teaching three languages in schools. The committee comprises several education scholars, along with organisations and institutes working for the preservation of Marathi.