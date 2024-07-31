Breaking News
Maharashtra: American woman found tied to tree in forest in Sindhudurg district, husband faces FIR
Guru Waghmare murder: Rs 12 lakh for city Ghajini’s head!
MNS rampage: Legislator’s car vandalised over Raj Thackeray slur
Mumbai: Escalator to platform 2, 3 now at Ghatkopar station
Mumbai: Restaurant valet booked for running over man, fracturing both legs
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Mobile phone bursts into flames in monorail passengers safe

Mumbai: Mobile phone bursts into flames in monorail; passengers safe

Updated on: 31 July,2024 10:31 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The incident took place at 9.35 am at GTB Nagar station and caused a brief commotion, said an official

Mumbai: Mobile phone bursts into flames in monorail; passengers safe

Representational Pic/File

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Mobile phone bursts into flames in monorail; passengers safe
x
00:00

A mobile phone of a commuter reportedly burst into flames in a Mumbai Monorail coach on Wednesday but nobody was injured, the officials said, reported the PTI.


Accoding to the PTI, the incident took place at 9.35 am at GTB Nagar station and caused a brief commotion, said an official of Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL).



"Safety is our top priority, and fire safety procedures were immediately implemented. The affected train is undergoing investigation and safety checks, and passengers have been safely evacuated to continue their journey," MMMOCL said in a post on X.


The 19.74 km long Mumbai monorail is the country's first monorail system.

Mumbai local train traffic on Central Railway section hit due to goods train engine failure

Meanwhile, Mumbai local train traffic on the Central Railway section was affected during Wednesday evening rush hour after a goods train wrongly crossed a red signal and entered a loop line near Badlapur station, officials said, reported the PTI.

The incident led to cancellation and short-termination of some local trains, resulting into overcrowding on trains and at railway stations.

The goods train was carrying iron coils to Korukkpet in Tamil Nadu from Dolvi near Pen in Raigad district in Maharashtra when Signal Passing at Danger (SPAD) was reported, holding up local train traffic on both down and up lines.

"Due to unavoidable reasons, SE line traffic was affected. All DN local towards Badlapur, Karjat, and Khopoli will run up to Ambernath & run back as SPL CSMT," Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Mumbai division, posted on social media platform X.

An official said nine local trains were cancelled, 12 short-terminated, and one long distance train was diverted via Diva and Karjat, as per the PTI.

"Loco of JSWD (JSW siding at Dolvi) - KOKG (Korukkpet) goods train has failed at Badlapur home signal at 4.30 pm," said Swapnil Nila, chief public relations officer of Central Railway.

The Up line traffic (towards CSMT) was restored at 5.35 pm and down line at 6.50 pm, he said.

Central Railway operates more than 1,800 services daily on the main, harbour, trans-harbour and Belapur-Uran corridors used by around 40 lakh commuters, the news agency reported on Wednesday.

(with PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai mumbai monorail mumbai news mumbai trains mumbai transport

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK