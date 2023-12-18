"Mockery of democracy": Mamata Banerjee on suspension of opposition MPs

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday described the suspension of opposition members from Parliament as suppression of the voice of the people and "mockery of democracy"

Seventy-eight members from opposition parties, including the Congress, the TMC, the DMK and the JD(U), were suspended on Monday from the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha allegedly for unruly behaviour, and displaying placards and raising slogans over the Parliament security breach issue. Earlier, 14 MPs were suspended in the ongoing Winter session of Parliament, newswire PTI reported.

Talking to reporters, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo said they can suspend all members of the opposition from Parliament and then do a "mockery of democracy".

"Why did they suspend so many MPs? Do you think they won two states so they became so arrogant?" said Banerjee while attacking the BJP which won the recent assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh by defeating the Congress.

"Sougata Ray (TMC's Lok Sabha MP) is a senior leader of the country. He is among those suspended. Everyone is being suspended...They can suspend one or two MPs for any bad cause. If they collectively suspend people...the House should be suspended," she said.

"The House is supreme...If they (BJP) have majority of members, why are they so afraid? They are passing all Bills by voice vote. They suspend all the members, how can they raise their voice," said Banerjee, whose party is part of the opposition INDIA alliance that has the Congress, the DMK, the JD(U) and the RJD among its constituents.

Referring to the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Banerjee also questioned why the government is pushing three bills -- to replace the Indian Penal Code, 1860, the Code of Criminal Procedure Act, 1898 and the Evidence Act, 1872 -- when the present government's tenure ends in the next three to four months.

"They are passing three important bills... Election is only three to four months away. Why do they want to make a decision right now?" she asked.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam bills seeks to replace the three colonial-era criminal laws.

Slamming the BJP, the chief minister said, "They are afraid. The voice of the people has been totally stopped and choked. Let them suspend the House. They have no moral ground to run the House. They will suspend or expel the opposition fully and run the House. This is a mockery of democracy."

On the expulsion of TMC MP Mahua Moitra in the "bribe-for-query" case, Banerjee said that "it is a very bad case". "She was not allowed to defend herself. That is also very unfortunate," she said.

Referring to the December 13 Parliament security breach, the chief minister also questioned why there was no action against the BJP MP, who facilitated the entry of at least one of the persons who jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery.

Opposition parties have slammed the suspensions, noting that no action has been taken against BJP MP Prathap Simha, who facilitated the passes of two accused who carried smoke cannisters with them, while their members have been suspended for raising the issue. (With inputs from PTI)