Breaking News
Mumbai: Now, get ready to pay property tax for 2019-2020
Maharashtra: Old saffron Cabinet back
Mumbai logs 400 plus new Covid-19 cases for 7th day in a row
Nitish Kumar to meet Bihar Governor, likely to split with BJP
Centre urges states to actively encourage people to hoist tricolour at homes on Aug 13-15
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Moderate rain in Mumbai IMD forecasts more showers with strong wind

Moderate rain in Mumbai; IMD forecasts more showers with strong wind

Updated on: 10 August,2022 10:04 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The local trains and bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) were operating normally. There was no diversion of any bus service, a civic official said on Wednesday

Moderate rain in Mumbai; IMD forecasts more showers with strong wind

Representative image. Pic/PTI


Mumbai and its suburbs witnessed moderate rains in the last one day and the India Meteorological Department has Mumbai has predicted more moderate showers with strong wind over the next 24 hours.

The local trains and bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) were operating normally. There was no diversion of any bus service, a civic official said on Wednesday.

Also read: Mumbai: City receives its heaviest rainfall in three weeks


After heavy overnight downpour on Tuesday, the rain intensity reduced in Mumbai, he said.

The city recorded 26.87 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period till 8 am on Wednesday, while the eastern and western suburbs recorded 31.38 mm and 33.06 mm downpour respectively in the same period, he said.

The IMD has predicted moderate rain in the city and suburbs with the possibility of heavy showers at isolated places in the next 24 hours.

It has also forecast occasional strong winds with a speed of 40-50 kilometre per hour and very likely to reach up to 60 kmph.

There will be a high tide of 4.34 metres in the Arabian Sea at 10.45 am on Wednesday. The next high tide will be of 3.81 metres at 10.39 pm, according to civic officials.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

mumbai news mumbai maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK