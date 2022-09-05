Breaking News
Inflict deeper wound on Sena in home ground; show Uddhav his place: Amit Shah
Place where Cyrus Mistry’s car crashed is an accident blackspot
Mumbai reports 173 Covid-19 cases, two deaths; active tally now 2,771
Mumbai: Driver of ATM cash deposit van flees away with money in Goregaon
Money laundering case: Mumbai court extends Sena MP Sanjay Raut's judicial custody by 14 days
PM Modi congratulates Liz Truss, hopes to strengthen India-UK partnership
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Modi government prioritising division over development MP Congress leader Jitu Patwari

Modi government prioritising division over development: MP Congress leader Jitu Patwari

Updated on: 05 September,2022 10:07 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

Patwari said, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has organised 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' to unify the country.

Modi government prioritising division over development: MP Congress leader Jitu Patwari

Representational Pic


The Narendra Modi government is prioritising "division" over development, alleged Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Jitu Patwari on Monday.


He said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has organised 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' to unify the country.



Also Read: Inflict deeper wound on Sena in home ground; show Uddhav his place: Amit Shah


The Narendra Modi government is prioritising division over development in the country. Issues like inflation and unemployment have worsened but the Centre is diverting attention (of people) towards other issues," Patwari, the executive chairman of Madhya Pradesh Congress working committee, told reporters here.

The former MP minister claimed that 10 per cent of people have accumulated the wealth of 50 per cent population in the country. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Do you think Maharashtra govt should impose fine for not wearing seat belt in the back seat?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra mumbai bharatiya janata party congress rahul gandhi narendra modi

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK