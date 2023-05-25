Breaking News
Modi sarkar won’t return in 2024: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Updated on: 25 May,2023 07:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Dharmendra Jore | dharmendra.jore@mid-day.com

Sharing the stage with Uddhav Thackeray after their two parties were at the receiving end of controversial skirmishes with the BJP, AAP leader takes aim at PM

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann met Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai, for support in fight against Centre’s ordinance. Pic/Atul Kamble


Shiv Sena (UBT) has aligned with the Opposition to protest against an ordinance that grants excessive powers to the Centre, contrary to a Supreme Court (SC) decision concerning the Delhi government. The announcement on this was made following a meeting between Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on Wednesday. Kejriwal directly attacked the PM and called him selfish and arrogant.

