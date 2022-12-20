Breaking News
Mumbai: Three-year-old killed after falling from sixth floor of SoBo club
CIDCO’s big push for mass housing in 2023
Mumbai: Rail corp speeds up Ghatkopar station work
Border dispute: ‘Impossible to solve 60-year border row in one hour’
Mumbai: Newborn delivered by fake doctor at illegal hospital in Govandi dies

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Money laundering case Bombay HC grants bail to Anil Deshmukhs former pvt secretary

Money laundering case: Bombay HC grants bail to Anil Deshmukh's former pvt secretary

Updated on: 20 December,2022 04:43 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

A single bench of Justice N J Jamadar granted bail to Palande, who has been in jail since he was arrested by the ED in June 2021

Money laundering case: Bombay HC grants bail to Anil Deshmukh's former pvt secretary

Representational Pic


The Bombay High Court on Tuesday granted bail to Sanjeev Palande, former private secretary of NCP leader Anil Deshmukh, in a money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).


A single bench of Justice N J Jamadar granted bail to Palande, who has been in jail since he was arrested by the ED in June 2021.



A detailed order on the same is awaited.


Palande, however, will not be able to walk out of jail, as he is also facing a case of corruption being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The ED sought the high court to stay its order granting bail which was refused.

The high court had granted Deshmukh bail in the ED's case in October this year.

Also Read: CBI moves HC, seeks extension of stay on order granting bail to Anil Deshmukh

The ED's allegation primarily revolves around Deshmukh asking former Mumbai police officer Sachin Waze to extort money from various business establishments.

According to the probe agency, Palande had given instructions on behalf of Deshmukh to Waze for collection of money.

The ED's case of money laundering against Deshmukh, who was the home minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, Palande and others, came after the CBI booked him in a corruption case related to allegations of extortion made by former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh.

The ED claimed that Deshmukh had misused his official position and collected Rs 4.70 crore from various bars in Mumbai.

The money was laundered to Nagpur-based Shri Sai Shikshan Sansthan, an educational trust controlled by the Deshmukh family, it alleged.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Do you think Mumbai`s air quality is worsening by the day?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
bombay high court Anil Deshmukh news India news mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK