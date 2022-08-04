Money laundering case: Court extends Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut's ED custody till Aug 8

While extending the custody, the court noted that the ED has made "remarkable progress" in the investigation

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut after being produced before a special PMLA court, in Mumbai. Pic/PTI

A special court in Mumbai on Thursday extended till August 8 the Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut in connection with a money laundering case.

While extending the custody, the court noted that the ED has made "remarkable progress" in the investigation, reported PTI.

After hearing both the sides, the court extended the custody till August 8.

The ED had earlier told the court that Raut and his family received "proceeds of crime" worth over Rs one crore generated out of alleged irregularities in the housing redevelopment project.

At the end of his initial remand, the probe agency produced Raut before special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court judge M G Deshpande. It sought extension of his custody for further probe into the matter.

On Monday, the court had remanded him in the ED custody till August 4.

The ED had arrested Raut on Sunday midnight in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of Patra chawl in Goregaon and related financial property transactions involving his wife and alleged associates.

(With inputs from PTI)