Money laundering case: Mumbai court sends Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut to judicial custody till August 22

Updated on: 08 August,2022 02:29 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Sanjay Raut was arrested on August 1 in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl in suburban Goregaon

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. File Pic


A special court in Mumbai on Monday remanded Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut to 14-day judicial custody in a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the redevelopment of a Mumbai 'chawl'.

The court allowed Raut's plea for home food and medicines, but refused to pass an order on his prayer for bedding.

The judge said as per the prison manual, jail authorities make adequate bed arrangements.


The federal probe agency did not seek further extension of his custody. The judge then sent Raut in judicial custody till August 22.

The court last Thursday extended Raut's ED custody till August 8, while noting the agency had made "remarkable progress" in the probe into the money laundering case involving the Shiv Sena leader.

The ED had then sought his further custody for eight days, saying it has unearthed a new trail of money.

Raut, a Rajya Sabha member, was found to be beneficiary of Rs 1.17 crore of proceeds of crime in addition of Rs 1.06 crore that had come to light earlier, it claimed.

The Shiv Sena leader was arrested on August 1 in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra Chawl in suburban Goregaon.

The ED probe pertains to alleged financial irregularities in the redevelopment of the Patra 'chawl' and related financial transactions involving Raut's wife and associates.

(With inputs from PTI)

mumbai mumbai news shiv sena sanjay raut

