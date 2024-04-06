Breaking News
Vistara to temporarily scale back its network
In a first, private school teachers summoned for election duty
Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Lakshadweep to witness triangular fight
Three die in 3 road mishaps in Navi Mumbai and Panvel
Rajasthan: Denied admission, woman delivers baby outside hospital; 3 doctors suspended
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > More than 600 villages depend on tankers amid water shortage in Marathwada
<< Back to Elections 2024

More than 600 villages depend on tankers amid water shortage in Marathwada

Updated on: 06 April,2024 05:24 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Agencies |

Top

According to a report from the revenue department, the number of villages dependent on water tankers has increased by 168 in the last 10 days

More than 600 villages depend on tankers amid water shortage in Marathwada

File pic

Listen to this article
More than 600 villages depend on tankers amid water shortage in Marathwada
x
00:00

More than 600 villages and 178 hamlets are dependent on tankers amid water shortage in the Marathwada region, an official said on Friday.


According to a report from the revenue department, the number of villages dependent on water tankers has increased by 168 in the last 10 days.


The region now has 979 tankers catering to the water needs of 637 villages and 178 hamlets, it stated.


There is acute water scarcity in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, where 269 villages and 48 hamlets are dependent on tankers, followed by 201 villages and 55 hamlets in Jalna, and 122 villages and 75 hamlets in Beed, it said.

Tankers are also ferrying water to 37 villages in Dharashiv and eight villages in Latur, the report said.

As per the report, there were no tanker-dependent villages in Nanded, Parbhani and Hingoli districts. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

marathwada mumbai mumbai news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK