Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jayant Patil. Pic/PTI

Moved disqualification petition against Ajit Pawar, 8 others, says Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil

Maharashtra Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Jayant Patil on Sunday said his party has moved a disqualification petition against Ajit Pawar and eight others who took oath as ministers in the Eknath Shinde-led state government.

Addressing a press conference late on Sunday, Jayant Patil said the disqualification petition has been sent to Speaker Rahul Narvekar.

"We have filed a disqualification petition with the speaker of the assembly, and we will send hard copies as soon as possible. This disqualification petition was filed against nine leaders," said NCP leader Jayant Patil.

He said an e-mail has also been sent to the Election Commission of India informing that the rank and file of the NCP is with party chief Sharad Pawar.

"They didn't inform anyone that they were leaving the party, which is against the NCP. We have also written a letter to the Election Commission of India. We are not accepting this; these nine leaders didn't inform us before doing this (leaving the party)," Jayant Patil said.

The party founded by Sharad Pawar in 1999 suffered a vertical split during the day after his nephew Ajit Pawar broke ranks and joined the Shiv Sena-BJP government as deputy chief minister.

Eight other NCP MLAs, including staunch Sharad Pawar loyalists like Chhagan Bhujbal and Dilip Walse Patil, were made ministers.

Jayant Patil said these MLAs of the NCP "cannot be called traitors as their betrayal has not yet been proved". "Many are in touch with us", he said.

Meanwhile, the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Sunday night said Ajit Pawar, who has joined the Eknath Shinde-led government as Deputy Chief Minister with some leaders, doesn't have the support of 36 MLAs as being claimed.

NCP national spokesperson Clyde Crasto also claimed that the party working president Supriya Sule and state unit chief Jayant Patil are contacting all the 53 MLAs and the picture will become clearer by Monday.

"Ajit Pawar doesn't have the support of 36 MLAs as being claimed," Crasto was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The NCP has 53 MLAs in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly and Ajit Pawar needs the support of at least 36 legislators to not attract the provisions of anti-defection law.

(With inputs from PTI)