Breaking News
Rahul Gandhi, Congress leaders embark on 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' from Kanyakumari
Mumbai: Most kaali-peeli taxis don't have seatbelt, experts raise concern
Don’t dismiss us from service, writes Lakhan Bhaiya encounter convict to deputy CM Fadnavis
Mumbai: MP’s PA held for impersonating Amit Shah’s security officer
Mumbai: D-man to be probed for allegedly threatening Malad high-rise residents
Mumbai: 26/11 hero’s family shocked to get gallantry medal by post
Mumbai reports 316 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths; state count 1,094
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > MP Mohan Delkar death case Bombay High Court quashes FIR against all nine accused to prevent abuse of law

MP Mohan Delkar death case: Bombay High Court quashes FIR against all nine accused 'to prevent abuse of law'

Updated on: 08 September,2022 03:29 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The nine accused had moved the high court last year seeking for the FIR to be quashed noting that they have been implicated in the case.

MP Mohan Delkar death case: Bombay High Court quashes FIR against all nine accused 'to prevent abuse of law'

Representational Pic


The Bombay High Court on Thursday quashed a case registered against nine persons, including Dadra Nagar Haveli Union Territory Administrator Praful Khoda Patel, for allegedly abetting the suicide of MP Mohan Delkar last year.


While allowing the pleas filed by the accused, the high court observed that it was a fit case for quashing the First Information Report (FIR) to "prevent abuse of law".

Delkar, 58, a seven-term MP from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, was found dead in a room at a hotel in Marine Drive in south Mumbai on February 22, 2021.


Patel and eight others were booked by the Mumbai police in March 2021 for allegedly abetting the suicide and criminal intimidation of Delkar.

The nine accused had moved the high court last year seeking for the FIR to be quashed noting that they have been implicated in the case.

Also Read: Rahul Gandhi commences Padyatra from Kanyakumari

A division bench of Justices P B Varale and S D Kulkarni while allowing the petitions said it found merit in the pleas.

"Considering all aspects, we find merit in the petitions. It is a fit case for the court to quash the case to prevent abuse of law," the bench said.

It added that the FIR dated March 9, 2021 filed by Abhinav Delkar (Mohan Delkar's son) with the Marine Drive police station under section 306 (abetment to suicide), 506 (criminal intimidation), 389 (putting a person in fear of accusation of offence in order to commit extortion) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) and under provisions of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act is quashed and set aside.

In April last year, the state government had made a statement that it would take no coercive action against the petitioners in view of the pandemic situation and the same was continued from time to time.

Apart from Patel, the other accused in the case are - Sandeep Singh, the then District Collector; Sharad Darade, the then Superintendent of Police; Apurva Sharma, the then Deputy Collector; Manasvi Jain, Sub Divisional Officer; Manoj Patel, Police Inspector (Silvassa); Rohit Yadav (DNH administrative department official); political leader Fattesingh Chauhan and Dilip Patel (Talathi of Silvassa).

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you going to watch the Apple launch event `Far Out` today?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
bombay high court news mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK