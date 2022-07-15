Breaking News
Maharashtra local body elections put off till further notice
MP Navneet Rana writes to Amit Shah seeking action against ex-Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey
Mumbai: Covid-19 cases count plateaus, city records two deaths
BREAKING: Crime branch makes first arrest in Vasai landslide case; builder held from Kandivli
NSE-co location case: ED summons former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > MP Navneet Rana writes to Amit Shah seeking action against ex Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey

MP Navneet Rana writes to Amit Shah seeking action against ex-Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey

Premium

Updated on: 15 July,2022 07:07 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

A day after report that state ex-DGP had asked Amravati CP to not probe the Anugrah Ponzi case, Navneet Rana demands CBI action against both

MP Navneet Rana writes to Amit Shah seeking action against ex-Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey

Former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey


A day after mid-day’s report on former Maharashtra DGP and Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey asking Amravati police commissioner Arti Singh to stop investigation into the Anugrah Ponzi scheme, Amravati MP Navneet Rana has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking strong action against Pandey, as well as Singh.

mumbai police amravati amit shah mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK