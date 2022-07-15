MP Navneet Rana writes to Amit Shah seeking action against ex-Mumbai CP Sanjay Pandey

A day after report that state ex-DGP had asked Amravati CP to not probe the Anugrah Ponzi case, Navneet Rana demands CBI action against both

Former Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey

A day after mid-day’s report on former Maharashtra DGP and Mumbai police commissioner Sanjay Pandey asking Amravati police commissioner Arti Singh to stop investigation into the Anugrah Ponzi scheme, Amravati MP Navneet Rana has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking strong action against Pandey, as well as Singh.