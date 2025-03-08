Thergaon residents blame Pimpri-Chinchwad civic body for state of water body, to hold agitation to spread awareness

For the past few days, toxic water has been flowing near Kejudevi Bandhara

MPCB collects samples after mid-day sheds light on Pavana river's toxicity

After this newspaper highlighted the presence of a layer of toxic foam on the Pavana river near Kejudevi Bandhara in Thergaon in its Friday edition, Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) officials visited the site to collect water samples for testing. “The samples have been sent to the laboratory, and the results are expected in a week,” MPCB Deputy Regional Officer Manchak Jadhav told mid-day.

He noted that algae and weeds had spread across the water, giving it a greenish tinge.

The sight of the foamy, chemical-laden water made the river appear more like an icy stream than an urban water body, highlighting the growing pollution crisis in the industrial twin town. A few months ago, mass fish deaths were reported, with the municipal corporation attributing the cause to fertilisers mixing with the water. However, despite multiple clean-up drives and promises of action, pollution levels continue to rise. Residents complain that calls to the civic body’s environment department go unanswered, leaving them no option but to resort to protests and social activism.

For the past five days, toxic water has been flowing near Kejudevi Bandhara, with the situation worsening on Thursday as the foam volume increased, spreading across the river like a cloud.

Residents are particularly worried about the safety of their drinking water, as the Ravet pumping station of the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) is located just 2.5 km from Kejudevi Bandhara.

They have also raised concerns about the quantity of chlorine used by the municipal corporation to purify the contaminated water for public supply and the potential health risks associated with it.

Prajakta Kulkarni, a resident of Ravet, said, “Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad are witnessing the importance of clean water, especially in light of GBS [Guillain-Barré Syndrome] cases. Authorities must prioritise public health and implement long-term plans to preserve the sanctity of our rivers. Clean drinking water is a fundamental right of every taxpayer, and the government must take immediate action to prevent such hazardous pollution.”

‘Will hold protest’

Residents have also complained about a foul smell emanating from the river water.

Anil Shrimant Ghodekar, a core committee member of the Thergaon Social Foundation and a resident, said the pollution problem has persisted for the past four to five years. Their foundation, along with other NGOs and concerned citizens, has organised multiple river clean-up drives.

“The frequent pollution in these areas is due to untreated sewage from the municipal corporation and industrial wastewater being discharged directly into the river. The Pavana has lost its natural essence and has essentially turned into a sewer. The PCMC and its officials are solely responsible for this crisis,” Ghodekar stated.

He added, “We have decided to organise a human chain to restore this river to its sacred, life-giving form.”

2.5KM

Distance between Kejudevi Bandhara and Ravet pumping station