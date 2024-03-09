MSCB scam probe: ED seizes Rohit Pawar's assets

ED takes action against sugar mill connected to Sharad Pawar’s grand-nephew amid MSCB scam investigation

Rohit Pawar going for questioning at ED office. File pic/PTI

In a significant development, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Mumbai, has attached assets of a sugar mill linked to Sharad Pawar’s grand-nephew Rohit Pawar while investigating a money laundering case connected to the MSC bank scam. Reacting to the attachment, Rohit Pawar tweeted, “I read the tweet about the action taken by ED against my company and thought, should I join BJP now?”

"However, the BJP should remember this: the bowers and weepers have already gone to them. Now, only the fighters remain, and we are determined to fight until the end and emerge victorious! Those who dare to dream of bringing a self-respecting Marathi man like myself to his knees should only dream on! This action also signals that the code of conduct will be enforced within the next two to three days," he added.

“This action is completely illegal and will be challenged in court, so employees should not worry. But the question is, why is such action only against me? But there is no point in asking such a question even today to the abusers of power! One such agency took action on my birthday too, and another action today on Mahashivratri... But I am a devotee of Mahadev... When Mahadev opens his third eye as Janata Janardana against injustice, many will be shocked,” he further added.

The ED, in a press statement, has said, “We have attached assets valued at R 50.20 crore of M/s Kannad Sahakari Sakhar Karkhana Limited (Kannad SSK) owned by M/s Baramati Agro Ltd under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering (PMLA), 2002 in a case relating to the illegal sale of sugar mills by Maharashtra State Co-operative Bank (MSCB). The Baramati Agro Ltd is owned by Sharad Pawar’s grand-nephew Rohit Pawar, who has been questioned by ED twice earlier this year.

According to the ED, “The attached assets consist of 161.30 acres of land, plant & machinery, and building of the sugar unit in Kannad, Dist- Aurangabad. ED initiated investigations based on an FIR registered by the Economic Offences Wing, Mumbai police under various sections of IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act.”

The ED alleges that officials and directors of MSCB sold SSKs at low prices to relatives/private persons without following proper procedures. MSCB took over all assets of Kannad SSK to recover a loan of Rs 80.56 crore. Later, MSCB auctioned Kannad SSK at a low reserve price. Despite other bidders, the highest bidder was disqualified on weak grounds. ED found the acquisition by M/s Baramati Agro Ltd illegal. Assets worth R50.20 crore were provisionally attached. Earlier, 3 provisional attachment orders were issued, attaching assets worth Rs 121.47 crore. Prosecution complaints were filed, and the court has taken cognisance, stated ED.

Interestingly, this year itself, the EOW, which is probing the case, has filed a closure report for the second time in the case. It is speculated that since Ajit Pawar has joined the BJP-Shinde government, the case has been closed again. The EOW's closure report states that no wrongful loss is evident, no malicious intent was found in the loan grants or auctions, and hence there is insufficient evidence to continue criminal proceedings. The ED's money laundering case is based on the EOW's FIR. However, the competent court has not yet accepted the closure filed by the EOW, and hence the ED can investigate it further until the court accepts the closure or orders further probing in the case.

