MSRTC to launch sleeper coach service on Samruddhi expressway on Nagpur-Shirdi, Aurangabad route

Samruddhi Mahamarg. File Pic
The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will be launching a sleeper coach bus service on the Nagpur-Shirdi route through the newly inaugurated Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway from Thursday, the PTI reported.
The state public transport body in a release on Wednesday said that the sleeper coach buses will also run on the new expressway between Nagpur and Aurangabad via Jalana.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Sunday inaugurated the first phase of the Nagpur-Mumbai Expressway, officially named as Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg.
During the inauguration ceremony, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis were also present.
The buses between Nagpur and Shirdi will depart at 9 pm from both ends and reach the destination at 5.30 am, according to the PTI.
The buses between Nagpur and Aurangabad will depart at 10 pm from both ends and reach the destination at 5.30 pm, it said.
The one-way fare of Nagpur-Shirdi sleeper coach will be Rs 1,300 for adults and Rs 670 for children, while that for Nagpur- Aurangabad bus will be Rs 1,100 for adults and Rs 575 for children.
Nagpur-Jalna bus fare will be Rs 945 for adult passengers and Rs 505 for children.
Senior citizens above 75 can travel for free while those in the 65 to 75 age group will get 50 per cent concession.
Nagpur-Shirdi bus service through the new expressway will save a distance of 102.5 km and 4.15 hours of journey time, whereas Nagpur-Aurangabad bus service will save 50.9 km of distance and 4.40 hours of journey time, the release said.
The sleeper coaches will have 30 push-back seats and 15 sleeping berths in 2x1 arrangement.
(with PTI inputs)