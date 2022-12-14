Breaking News
Samruddhi Mahamarg’s first casualties: langur and blackbuck
Mumbai: Biomedical waste treatment plant to stay in Govandi for now
Mumbai: Woman, kin booked for extorting man for backing out of marriage
Mumbai: Bar, eateries thriving on illegal structures in Nahur along GMLR?
Measles outbreak in Mumbai: Govandi flaunts a proud zero
?mumbai-mumbai-news-article-breakingnews">

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > MSRTC to launch sleeper coach service on Samruddhi expressway on Nagpur Shirdi Aurangabad route

MSRTC to launch sleeper coach service on Samruddhi expressway on Nagpur-Shirdi, Aurangabad route

Updated on: 14 December,2022 07:54 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The one-way fare of Nagpur-Shirdi sleeper coach will be Rs 1,300 for adults and Rs 670 for children, while that for Nagpur- Aurangabad bus will be Rs 1,100 for adults and Rs 575 for children

MSRTC to launch sleeper coach service on Samruddhi expressway on Nagpur-Shirdi, Aurangabad route

Samruddhi Mahamarg. File Pic


The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) will be launching a sleeper coach bus service on the Nagpur-Shirdi route through the newly inaugurated Samruddhi Mahamarg expressway from Thursday, the PTI reported.


The state public transport body in a release on Wednesday said that the sleeper coach buses will also run on the new expressway between Nagpur and Aurangabad via Jalana.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Sunday inaugurated the first phase of the Nagpur-Mumbai Expressway, officially named as Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg.


During the inauguration ceremony, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis were also present.

The buses between Nagpur and Shirdi will depart at 9 pm from both ends and reach the destination at 5.30 am, according to the PTI.

The buses between Nagpur and Aurangabad will depart at 10 pm from both ends and reach the destination at 5.30 pm, it said.

Also Read: Maha govt should have invited Thackeray for Samruddhi E-Way inauguration: Gorhe

The one-way fare of Nagpur-Shirdi sleeper coach will be Rs 1,300 for adults and Rs 670 for children, while that for Nagpur- Aurangabad bus will be Rs 1,100 for adults and Rs 575 for children.

Nagpur-Jalna bus fare will be Rs 945 for adult passengers and Rs 505 for children.

Senior citizens above 75 can travel for free while those in the 65 to 75 age group will get 50 per cent concession.

Nagpur-Shirdi bus service through the new expressway will save a distance of 102.5 km and 4.15 hours of journey time, whereas Nagpur-Aurangabad bus service will save 50.9 km of distance and 4.40 hours of journey time, the release said.

The sleeper coaches will have 30 push-back seats and 15 sleeping berths in 2x1 arrangement. 

(with PTI inputs)

Do you think Mumbai`s air quality is worsening by the day?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
maharashtra nagpur maharashtra state road transport corporation narendra modi Eknath Shinde devendra fadnavis mumbai news mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK