Mukesh Ambani. File Pic

Listen to this article Mukesh Ambani Birthday: 5 interesting facts about RIL chairman and richest Indian x 00:00

Days before his birthday, Mukesh Ambani regained the spot as Asia's richest person. On his birthday, here are five interesting facts about Reliance Industries Limited chairman.

- Mukesh Ambani was born on April 19, 1957 in in Aden, Yemen into a Gujarati Hindu family to Dhirubhai Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani. He has a younger brother Anil Ambani and two sisters, Nina Bhadrashyam Kothari and Dipti Dattaraj Salgaonkar. Ambani lived only briefly in Yemen because his father decided to move back to India in 1958 to start a trading business that focused on spices and textiles.

- Mukesh Ambani and his family lives in the most expensive house in the country, Antilia, a private 27-storey building in Mumbai, which was valued at one billion USD and was the most expensive private residence in the world at the time it was built. The building requires a staff of 600 for maintenance, and it includes three helipads, a 160-car garage, private movie theater, swimming pool, and fitness center.

- Mukesh Ambani reportedly does not like to celebrate his birthday but he prefers to be with his family on his birthday.

- Mukesh Ambani had once gifted his wife Nita Ambani a private jet plane worth about 62 dollars million on her birthday.

- Being the richest person in the country, Mukesh Ambani is said to be a very humble person and he likes to eat home cooked food. The Ambani family prefers to eat home-cooked pure vegetarian food.