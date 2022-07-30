Mumbai: 3.5-yr-old girl slips to death from 7th floor Vasai home

Shreya Mahajan was alone in their flat at Regency Villa, Heritage City, her mother went downstairs with her sister; her father was in Singapore

Shreya Mahajan was sleeping when her mother went downstairs on Friday. (right) Regency Villa at Heritage City. Pics/Hanif Patel

A 3.5-year-old girl died after she fell from the balcony of her 7th-floor home at a plush Vasai society around 7 am on Friday. The child’s mother had gone down to help her other daughter board her school bus at the time of the accident. Her father is in Singapore on a temporary posting, said the police.



The kid, Shreya Mahajan, lived with her family at Regency Villa, Heritage City, Vasai West. Their neighbour Sandeep Shirwaley said, “Shreya was sleeping when her mother decided to drop her elder daughter, who is seven years old, to board the school bus at the society gate. After getting up, Shreya was playing with a smartphone on the balcony. The smartphone slipped from her tiny hand and fell to the ground.”

The neighbour said the balcony doesn’t have a safety grille. “To see the smartphone, Shreya climbed onto the iron railing, which is about 4 ft tall, but lost her grip and plunged straight to the ground,” Shirawley told mid-day.

Hearing a loud thud, a security guard rushed to the spot and raised an alarm. Soon the society residents gathered on the spot where the girl lay motionless in a pool of blood. Until then her mother Shraddha was unaware of the tragedy

“Shraddha noticed the crowd and out of curiosity, she reached the spot. She was shocked to see her child motionless,” Shirwaley added.

“Though she was rushed to a nearby hospital, she was declared brought dead,” said inspector Abhijit Madke from Manikpur police station. “Her father works in a senior position in a private company. He is on a three-month deployment to Singapore.”

7am

When the accident occurred