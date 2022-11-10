Mumbai: 1.2-kg hairball removed from teen’s stomach

Doctors say this was the result of Rapunzel Syndrome wherein people, mostly children, ingest their own hair; advice parents to be more attentive to kids in case of such disorders

Dr Joseph D’souza, surgeon, and other members of the medical team involved in the surgery to remove the hairball from the teenager’s stomach, at D’souza Hospital, Vasai West. Pic/Hanif Patel

A 32-inch long rugby ball-shaped hairball weighing 1.2 kg was removed from the stomach of a 13-year-old girl after over an hour-long surgery at a private hospital in Vasai on Tuesday. The condition came to light after the girl was admitted to the hospital as she was unable to eat or drink anything for days. Doctors said the girl had Rapunzel Syndrome, wherein one ingests their own hair.

The girl had recently complained of severe abdominal pain and bouts of vomiting and indigestion. Her parents took her to a private clinic and followed the prescription, but her condition did not improve. She would also throw up minutes after eating anything.

She was then taken to D’souza Hospital in Vasai West where doctors suggested that a sonography be done. The report revealed that there was an accumulation of human hair in her gastrointestinal tract.

Dr Joseph D’souza, who conducted the surgery, said, “After examining her stomach and studying the sonography report, I spoke to the girl’s parents and learnt that she had a history of swallowing her own hair and chewing her nails since the past seven-eight years. It is known as Rapunzel Syndrome.”

“After the surgery lasting an hour and a half, we successfully managed to remove a huge hairball that is 32-inch long with a circumference of 13 inches and weighs 1.2 kg. The hairball was mixed with food particles and gastric juice inside the stomach.

She is currently under observation at the hospital,” Dr D’souza told mid-day.

The surgeon added that the girl would throw up after eating anything “as the hairball had caused acute intestinal obstruction for food”.

“She would often complain of abdominal pain, as the accumulation of human hair had tightened the muscle that caused her appetite loss. As she could not consume food or drinks, she lost weight and has become very thin,” Dr D’souza said.

Rapunzel Syndrome

Speaking about Rapunzel Syndrome that led to the hairball, Dr D’souza said, “The compulsive eating of one’s hair, which is known as trichophagia, is found more in young girls than boys. These kids chew the hair before swallowing it unconsciously.” He added that it is a psychiatric disorder.

“Since human hair can’t be digested, it gets accumulated in the stomach to cause intestinal pain,” he added.

“Children, having such psychiatric disorders, often crave for these non-food items. These children need psychological counselling and good care. I would suggest parents to be more attentive to their children if they come across any disorders like swallowing their own hair,” Dr D’souza suggested.

The parents of the girl were not available for comment.

