Gains of pandemic-era Ganesha tradition carried forward, as this year could see most idols immersed in artificial ponds

A Ganesh idol is immersed in an artificial pond at Shivaji Park, Dadar

Mumbaikars are turning over a green leaf with one-third of Ganesh idols this year immersed in artificial lakes. Though the number is less than the 50 per cent idols immersed in artificial ponds in 2020 and 2021, this year’s figures still fare much better than the pre-pandemic 15 to 20 per cent.

