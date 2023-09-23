Mumbai: 14 trapped in Oshiwara mall fire rescued safely

500 people inside manage to rush out after fire starts, 4 civilians hurt; fire system was non-functional, probe underway; 3 fire-fighters hospitalised

Firefighters rescue civilians from the terrace of Om Heera Panna Mall in Jogeshwari West on Friday. Pics/Anurag Ahire

Two people were seriously injured after a fire broke out in an electric duct in the three-storey Om Heera Panna Mall near Oshiwara police station in Jogeshwari West on Friday afternoon. More than 500 people who were inside the building managed to run outside after learning about the blaze, but four civilians, who had inhaled smoke, had to be rushed to Kokilaben hospital.