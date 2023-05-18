Mumbai: 14-year jail for man who repeatedly raped niece

Giving him rigorous imprisonment, court pointed out that the girl was put under his care after her mother’s death when he raped her

A special court in the city has sentenced a Kandivli man to 14 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping his minor niece multiple times in 2016. Special court judge S J Ansari passed the judgment last week and the detailed order was made available on Wednesday.

The judge said the 46-year-old man committed a “very serious offence” of repeatedly raping his own minor niece when she was under his guardianship for a short period of time. The abuse of the trust by the accused towards his niece is, therefore, quite apparent on the record. Such an accused, therefore, does not at all merit any leniency, she added. As per the prosecution, the victim, a 16-year-old girl, was brought up by her maternal family after the death of her mother. In November 2015, the victim’s father took the girl to reside with him at his home in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad.

The following year, the girl’s father sent her to Kandivli at her uncle’s place to help him in the household work and for sightseeing in Mumbai. During her stay there, the girl’s uncle raped her multiple times and threatened the girl against revealing it to anyone, the prosecution said. The girl became pregnant and her uncle dropped her back to Ahmedabad, where a zero FIR was filed. The case was later transferred to the police station in Kandivli.

