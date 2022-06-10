Mumbai: 14-year-old jumps before a running train, dies

Leaves suicide note blaming parents for ‘pressuring him to study always’

A schoolboy from Dindoshi died by suicide on Wednesday evening by jumping in front of a running train. In a suicide note, he has blamed his parents for ‘pressuring him to study always’. “I study every day 8 hours to 10 hours isn’t that enough (sic),” his note added.

His mother approached the Dindoshi police station in the evening after finding the suicide note. According to police, the mother told them that her son was playing a game on the mobile phone and she didn’t allow him more time on the screen.

“After taking the phone away from her son, the mother went outside. The minor boy then left the house after writing the suicide note. When she returned home, she found the note and immediately rushed to the police station,” an officer said.

