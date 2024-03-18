Mumbai: 15 per cent water cut on Tuesday due to inadequate level in Pise dam

The BMC announced a 15 per cent water cut in Mumbai due to lack of water in a dam following repair works

Representational Pic/File

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) announced a 15 per cent water cut in Mumbai on Tuesday due to lack of water in a dam following repair works, reported the PTI.

In an official statement issued on Monday evening, the BMC said that the 15 per cent water cut for the 24-hour period is in addition to the 5 per cent water cut in force till April 24 due to pre-monsoon maintenance work at the Bhandup complex, according to the PTI.

The release said that there is inadequate water stock in the dam in Pise in Thane district, some 60 kilometres from the metropolis.

As per the release, the water supply to the city will be restored once the Pise dam receives water from Bhatsa reservoir 48 kilometres away.

"A rubber bladder of one of the 32 gates of the Pise dam malfunctioned, resulting in water leakage from it on December 16. To repair the bladder, the dam's water level had to be brought down to 31 metres, for which water supply from Bhatsa reservoir was regulated," it said, according to the PTI.

"The rubber bladder has been repaired, but the dam level is not adequate for pumping of water to Mumbai via the treatment plant in Panjarpole. Water from Bhatsa reservoir has been released, but as it is 48 kilometres away from the (Pise) dam, it is expected to take time for the water to reach and bring it to adequate levels," the release added, the news agency reported.

Meanwhile, the BMC on Thursday announced a 5 per cent water cut across the city till April 24, 2024, and urged citizens to use water prudently, reported the PTI.

According to the news agency, the water cut is due to the pre-monsoon conservation work being carried out at the Bhandup water treatment plant, said the BMC in an official press release.

The city's Bhandup suburb has the largest water treatment plant in Asia and it supplies water to most parts of the megapolis, as per the PTI.

The Bhandup complex has two water treatment units of 1,910 million litres and 900 million litres capacity.

The civic body has appealed to citizens to use water sparingly and judiciously.

(with PTI inputs)

