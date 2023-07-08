This temple is regularly visited by Hindu and Koli community members for religious ceremonies, the unauthorised demolition and disregard for sacred heritage have sparked public outcry

People protesting against the unauthorised demotion of temple

Listen to this article Mumbai: 150-year-old temple demolished within pagoda compound in Gorai x 00:00

The Gorai police have filed an FIR against unidentified individuals for demolishing the historic 150-year-old Swayambhu Jagartu Devasthanam Shri Vangna Devi Temple within the compound of the Global Vipassana Pagoda in Gorai. The trustees of the Pagoda are accused of demolishing the temple and a peepal tree that is over 100 years old. This temple is regularly visited by Hindu and Koli community members for religious ceremonies.