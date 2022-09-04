Breaking News
Mumbai: 712 Lord Ganesh idols immersed on Day 5 of Ganeshotsav till 3pm

Updated on: 04 September,2022 03:55 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Compiled by: Asif Rizvi | asif.ali@mid-day.com

As many as 160 household Ganesh idols and six Hartalika idols were immersed till afternoon, an official said.

Lord Ganesh Visarjan in Mumbai. File Pic


The city has been celebrating the on going Ganeshotsav with joy and large number of devotees can bee seen visiting Lord Ganesh pandals in Mumbai. On Sunday, at least 712 Lord Ganesh idols were immersed at city beaches and artificial ponds across Mumbai on the fifth day of the Ganpati festival, an official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.


As many as 698 household Ganesh idols, 4 Sarvjanik and 10 Hartalika idols were immersed till 3 pm, the BMCsaid.

Also Read: This Ganpati Bappa didn’t want to say goodbye


Of these, 206 household idols and 8 Hartalika idols were immersed in the artificial ponds built for immersions in different parts of the city, the BMC said.

No untoward incidents have been reported so far during the immersion processions, the civic body said. An official told the PTI, "the city police have beefed up security to deal with any eventualities."

(with PTI inputs)

