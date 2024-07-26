Breaking News
Mumbai News

Mumbai: '16K remote pilot certificates issued to date'

Updated on: 27 July,2024 07:11 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari | mailbag@mid-day.com

Civil aviation MoS says nation seeing rise in drone manufacturing, 48 firms producing DGCA type-certified models

Mumbai: '16K remote pilot certificates issued to date'

A DGCA-approved drone

Mumbai: ‘16K remote pilot certificates issued to date’
India's drone industry is experiencing significant growth, with 16,000 remote pilot certificates issued to date by remote pilot training organisations (RPTOs) approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, there are currently 116 DGCA-approved RPTOs operating across the country, contributing to the burgeoning sector.


In a written reply to a question raised in the Rajya Sabha on July 22, 2024, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said, “Seventy Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) models have received type certification from the DGCA. The nation is also witnessing a rise in drone manufacturing, with 48 companies producing DGCA type-certified UAS models."



Murlidhar Mohol, minister of state for civil aviation. Pic/XMurlidhar Mohol, minister of state for civil aviation. Pic/X


The government's Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, aimed at boosting the drone sector, has helped this growth. Under this scheme, 23 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) were shortlisted based on the prescribed guidelines, with 11 of these companies categorised as drone-component 
manufacturers.

In his written reply to the Upper House, Mohol said, “Till date, 16,000 remote pilot certificates have been issued by DGCA-approved RPTOs. There are 116 such RPTOs across the country.”

mumbai maharashtra mumbai news

