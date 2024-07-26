Civil aviation MoS says nation seeing rise in drone manufacturing, 48 firms producing DGCA type-certified models

A DGCA-approved drone

Listen to this article Mumbai: ‘16K remote pilot certificates issued to date’ x 00:00

India's drone industry is experiencing significant growth, with 16,000 remote pilot certificates issued to date by remote pilot training organisations (RPTOs) approved by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). According to the Ministry of Civil Aviation, there are currently 116 DGCA-approved RPTOs operating across the country, contributing to the burgeoning sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a written reply to a question raised in the Rajya Sabha on July 22, 2024, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said, “Seventy Unmanned Aircraft System (UAS) models have received type certification from the DGCA. The nation is also witnessing a rise in drone manufacturing, with 48 companies producing DGCA type-certified UAS models."

Murlidhar Mohol, minister of state for civil aviation. Pic/X

The government's Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme, aimed at boosting the drone sector, has helped this growth. Under this scheme, 23 micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) were shortlisted based on the prescribed guidelines, with 11 of these companies categorised as drone-component

manufacturers.

In his written reply to the Upper House, Mohol said, “Till date, 16,000 remote pilot certificates have been issued by DGCA-approved RPTOs. There are 116 such RPTOs across the country.”