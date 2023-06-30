Mumbai: 18-year-old drowns in Arnala Beach

A teenager drowned in Arnala Beach, Virar where he had gone with his two friends on Thursday evening

A teenager drowned in Arnala Beach, Virar where he had gone with his two friends on Thursday evening. Police sources said that the deceased Amit Santosh Gupta, 18, had ventured deep into the sea at Arnala Beach in Virar West but he lost his balance and drowned in the sea.

“Though he was fished out of the seawater and was given Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) by manually compressing his chest and was rushed to a nearby hospital. He was declared dead by the doctors,” said an officer.

Since the hospital fell under the jurisdiction of Virar police station, the cops registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and later the documents related to the drowning case were handed over to Arnala police for further investigation, said the senior officer from Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar (MBVV) police.

Due to the heavy and continuous rainfall in Vasai taluka, the authority concerned has issued an alert and suggested people not venture into the sea, yet the aquatic enthusiasts always ignore the warnings.

In a separate incident on Thursday, two youths including a teenager drowned in a rainwater-filled large well in Nalasopara after one of them accidentally slipped into it. His friend, who was seated next to the teenager on the well wall, jumped into the well to rescue him but both of them drowned.