Mumbai: 2 BMC schools declared dangerously dilapidated, yet no action

Two BMC schools in congested areas declared dangerously dilapidated mandating immediate demolition, yet BMC making no move to do so

Mahim Mori Road Municipal School is one of the buildings declared dangerous by the BMC. Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) seems to have forgotten its own rule: that of pulling down dangerously dilapidated buildings immediately. What’s more, these dilapidated buildings of Mahim Mori Road School and Durgadevi School of Kumbharwada in south Mumbai stand in highly congested areas.

BMC has declared a list of 387 dilapidated buildings in Mumbai, of which five school buildings are owned by it. As per BMC norms, a structure declared dilapidated under the C1 category needs to be vacated immediately and demolished to prevent an accident.

BMC’s own Mahim Mori Road School is a C1 category structure. BMC’s school department officials have said that the school is closed and students shifted to another school nearby. “But, this school stands in a congested locality. If it collapses on the road there is a high chance of casualties,” said locals, expressing their concern. “BMC should demolish this school,” said Rupesh Tandel.

