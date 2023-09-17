The accident took place near gate number eight of Malwani bus depot and the victim has been identified as Farheen Khan

Representational Image

Listen to this article Mumbai: 20-year-old collegian killed by speeding bus in Malwani area x 00:00

A 20-year-old collegian was killed after she was hit by a speeding BEST bus in Malwani in the northern part of Mumbai on Saturday morning, a police official told news agency PTI.

The accident took place near gate number eight of Malwani bus depot and the victim has been identified as Farheen Khan, the official told PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was on her way to college when the accident took place, the official told PTI, adding that bus driver Mahadev Eknath Sasane has been booked for causing death due to negligence as well as rash driving.

Meanwhile, a 32-year-old man was arrested in connection with the murder of a Jalgaon-based sand businessman some months ago, a Mumbai police official told PTI on Saturday.

The man, whose details police did not share, was held by Mumbai Crime Branch Unit XII from Mira Road in adjoining Thane district on Friday on a tip off, the official told PTI.

"Four persons had attacked and killed sand businessman Sachin alias Sonu Devidas Patil in March in Kasoda area of Jalgaon over a financial dispute," the official told PTI.

With Friday's arrest, all four persons allegedly involved in the crime have been held, he said.

The man arrested on Friday from Mira Road is a history-sheeter and has cases registered against his name in the metropolis, the official told PTI.

He has been handed over to Jalgaon police for further probe, the official told PTI.

Earlier, the police in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai have registered a case against a 64-year-old man for allegedly cheating two developers and state body CIDCO of nearly Rs 60 crore over a piece of land, an official told PTI on Saturday.

Accused Shirish Gharat, a resident of Belpada in Kharghar, owned a 2,500 square metre plot in his area, the official from Navi Mumbai police told PTI. He struck a deal with two developers in 2022 to sell the land for Rs 7 crore. After receiving Rs 1.98 crore, he transferred it in their names.

However, Gharat prepared fake documents to show that the plot was his and submitted the papers to the planning agency City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO). In exchange, he received another piece of land, the official told PTI.

After the alleged fraud was exposed during verification, the official told PTI, the CBD Belapur police on Friday registered a case against Gharat for cheating the developers and CIDCO of Rs 60 crore.

Gharat is also being probed by the Economic Offences Wing, he added.

(With inputs from PTI)