Mumbai: 22-year-old aspiring cop dies of heart attack

He lost consciousness after running on Vasai beach for recruitment drive

Hrithik Mahendra Meher. Pic/Hanif Patel

A 22-year-old man, who aspired to become a police officer, died of a heart attack on Monday while practising amid a statewide constable recruitment drive. The deceased, Hrithik Mahendra Meher, was running on the beach at the fishing village of Rangaon in Vasai West around 5 pm when he suddenly collapsed. Locals, including family and friends, rushed him to a hospital but he was declared dead on arrival.

Meher had completed his BCom. His father works in the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation while his mother sells vegetables. The population of Rangaon is about 2,500 to 3,000 but 35 of its residents are part of the Maharashtra police force. According to sources, Meher had attempted to join the Maharashtra police force but was not successful. Therefore, he joined a training academy situated in Manikpur and was preparing for the physical fitness and written exam.

Also read: Mumbai News LIVE Updates: FIR against Mumbai cop for raping his colleague under pretext of marriage



He would run daily on the beach, and on the day of the incident, he began running at about 4 pm but later started vomiting and ultimately lost consciousness. Lakhs of youngsters are preparing for the recruitment drive—which is the largest of its kind in the past few years—where 7,000 candidates will be selected. Applications for the same are open online till November 30.

Ninad Patil, a police constable, advised aspirants to train under the guidance of experts. “Do not go to the toilet immediately after running or when the body is hot. Drink water while sitting down. Take rest after experiencing chest pain,” he said. He added, “It’s a time of competition. Everyone wants to get selected and is working hard. Many people practise by themselves. Such individuals need guidance. There is a need to pay attention to the smallest things and if you do not do this, damage can occur.”

35

No. of Rangaon natives who are part of state police force

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal