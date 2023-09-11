Mumbai: 22-year-old Sion resident ends life after slapping wife, rendering her unconscious

A 22-year-old man allegedly killed himself after slapping his wife and rendering her unconscious at their house in the Sion-Koliwad area

On Sunday night, a 22-year-old man allegedly killed himself after slapping his wife and rendering her unconscious at their house in the Sion-Koliwad area.

According to the police official, the incident took place in Sion-Koliwada's MHADA colony.

The deceased is identified as Ranjeet Devendra.

"Devendra quarreled with his wife and slapped her multiple times, due to which she fell unconscious," the police said.

"The woman on regaining consciousness found her husband hanging from the ceiling fan," the police official added.

According to the police official, Devendra was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead on admission.

"The deceased worked as a delivery agent and had recently got married," the official added.

A case of accidental death was registered by the local police.

Meanwhile, two brothers were killed and three other persons injured after a car they were travelling in caught fire in Sion early Monday morning.

The incident took place at around 4 am on B A Road in Sion area after the CNG car hit a road divider when the vehicle occupants were going on a joyride after having a party.

Some locals later alerted the fire and police personnel who rushed to the spot. The deceased have been identified as Prem Vaghela (18) and Ajay Vaghela (20).

"An official from Sion police station said all the car occupants were Mankhurd residents. They were on way to the Marine Drive in south Mumbai for a joyride after a party," the police official said.

"Car occupant Harsh Kadam (20) suffered 60 to 70 per cent burn injuries, while another occupant Hitesh Bhoir (25) and driver Kunal Attar (25) also received major burn injuries," the fire official said.

On the basis of primary information, the police have registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR).

(with inputs from PTI)