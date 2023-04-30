Of the 1.15 lakh-odd trees along the city’s roads, 85, 505 were selected for pre-monsoon pruning

Every year, the BMC prunes large trees that may pose a threat. Pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article Mumbai: 24,000 trees pruned so far, 61,000 in line x 00:00

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has so far pruned 24,076 trees as part of its pre-monsoon preparation. Civic officials said that 61,429 trees are still remaining, which will be pruned by May end.

Every year, the civic body prunes branches of large trees—especially the ones that pose a threat during strong winds—prior to the monsoons. As per the tree census conducted in 2017, there are approximately 29.75 lakh trees that fall under BMC’s jurisdiction. Of these, 15.63 lakh are on the premises of private institutions, while 11. 25 lakh are on government premises and establishments. Additionally, there are 1.85 lakh trees along the roadsides.

The civic body conducts pre-monsoon surveys every year to decide on the pruning work to be done. Small trees that pose no threat are not considered in the survey. This year, the Garden Department had surveyed around 1.15 lakh large trees. Of these, 85, 505 were selected to be pruned in a scientific manner.