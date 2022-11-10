Mumbai: 3 battered bridges hold SoBo traffic by slender thread

Structures at Byculla and Grant Road need major repairs as per civic body, but continue to handle heavy traffic as traffic police refuse to close them even for a short period

Annasaheb Patil Bridge near Gloria Church, in Byculla

Three old bridges in south Mumbai are in need of major repairs; however, the work is stuck for years, thanks to bureaucracy. The Traffic Police Department has refused to close Kennedy, Annasaheb Patil and Byculla Y bridges for two-three months, as requested, said civic officials. The reason: these are traffic-heavy spots. “Who will take responsibility if any further delay leads to an unfortunate mishap?” asked a BMC official.

The traffic police said that with many roads closed for Metro or civic works, they cannot risk closing these three crucial links for repair works, which was ordered after BMC’s structural audits over the past years.

According to officials, the demolition of Carnac bridge in Mazagon and incomplete Delisle bridge in Parel have added to the pressure of managing traffic movement.

Kennedy Bridge in Grant Road

“Bearings act as shock absorbers. If the bearings of a bridge are not repaired in time, the impact directly comes on the girders and columns, which results in cracks and ultimately in failures,” said an official.

Kennedy bridge

The bridge over the Western Railway line, near Grant Road, “needs major structural repair,” said a civic official from the BMC’s Bridges department.

“We started the work in 2019 and completed most of it. However, the bearings in the column and the slabs need to be changed, which is crucial for the safe functioning of the bridge. The slabs need to be lifted by 10 mm to replace the bearings, hence we need the bridge to be closed for traffic,” he added.

The official said the bridge was closed for a month in May for concretisation of the adjacent road, so the BMC sought permission from the traffic police to repair it. However, they said no, alleged the official.

Y bridge in Byculla, on Wednesday. Pics/Ashish Raje

Sitaram, Annasaheb bridges

In August 2021, the BMC finalised a contractor to repair three bridges--Byculla Y bridge located opposite the Mumbai Fire Brigade headquarters, Annasaheb Patil Bridge near Gloria Church in Byculla and Olivant Rail Overbridge in Mazagon.

While Olivant bridge was completely patched up, the work on the other two never finished. The BMC needed both the bridges shut for at least three months, as they needed major structural repairs.

Annasaheb Patil Bridge near Gloria Church

“The scope of work on Annasaheb Patil Bridge expanded, besides replacement of bearings. We also needed to demolish and reconstruct the parapet wall. We need at least three months. We are awaiting approval from the senior authority in the BMC,” said another civic official.

“However, we wrote to the traffic police nine months back for permission to close Y bridge for repair works. There has been no response until today,” the official added.

Under the Byculla Y bridge, there are local centres of BMC’s various departments, like solid waste management, maintenance, and water. For repairs, these would have to be shifted, the official said.

Kennedy bridge

Another BMC official said, “We can understand the issue of traffic. We were not asking for immediate closure back then, but the issue is boiling now. The traffic police should at least give us in writing why they denied a no objection certificate.”

“Who will take responsibility for these bridges and the commuters’ safety if there is some damage or a part collapses?” asked the official.

Byculla Y bridge. Pics/Ashish Raje

Rajvardhan Sinha, joint commissioner police (Traffic), told mid-day, “We are in the process of evaluation and are chalking out strategies for alternative routes.”

P Velrasu, additional commissioner of the BMC, did not respond to mid-day’s call for comment till the time of going to the press.

