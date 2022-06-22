Breaking News
Mumbai: 3-year-old girl dies, two injured in wall collapse in Chembur; 1 arrested

Updated on: 22 June,2022 07:03 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Anurag Kamble | anurag.kamble@mid-day.com

The incident occurred on June 21when the girl was sleeping with her grandmother at their home

Representative image


Tilak Nagar cops have booked a 50-year-old man for constructing a weak wall whose collapse caused the death of a 3-year-old girl and injured two people. The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon (June 21) when the girl was sleeping with her grandmother at their home.

According to a complaint filed by a 25-year-old Hanmant Dhotre, father of the deceased girl. He is the resident of Jay Ambe Nagar slum near Chedda Nagar, Ghatkopar. Hanmant and his wife Lakshmi had gone for daily wage work on Tuesday morning at 9 am to Vikhroli. "At 1 pm, I received a call from a neighbour that, a 9 to 10 feet tall compound wall has collapsed on my hut, injuring my 3-year-old daughter and 60-year-old mother, and one neighbor. All three were rushed to Rajawadi Hospital, where my girl was declared dead on arrival," said Hanmant.




The girl Mayra was declared dead on arrival by doctors whereas 60-year-old Lakshmi and neighbor Ganesh Pawar sustained minor injuries. On the complaint of Hanmant, Tilak Nagar cops have booked Dadasaheb Kadam (50), who is the owner of the land. 


"According to the complainant, resident had opposed the construction of the wall as it was weak," told an officer from Tilak Nagar police station. "We have booked Kadam under IPC section 304A (causing death by negligence) and 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others).

chembur mumbai police mumbai mumbai news

