Mumbai: 32 injured in fire at residential building in Dharavi

As many as 32 people were reported to be injured in a massive fire that broke out at a residential building in Dharavi area on Sunday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in an official statement.

According to the civic body, the fire was controlled and doused off after hours of firefighting operation conducted by the Mumbai Fire Brigade.

The BMC in a statement said that the fire broke out at around 10.58 am at Shama Building on the 90-feet road in the Dharavi area of Mumbai. After the information was received by the civic authorities, the Mumbai Fire Brigade rushed to the spot and began the firefighting operations.

"The blaze was termed as a level-1 fire by the authorities," the statement said.

The statement further said that the fire in the building which is a ground+7 structure was confined to the electric wiring, CCTV at common passage area at ground floor, electric ducting from ground to 7th floor of the building, scrap material in passage at 5th to 7th floor of the seven floored building.

The fire was extinguished by firemen of the BMC's Mumbai Fire Brigade using two small hose lines of four motor pumps and by cutting of electric supply by BEST personnel, the statement further said.

In the incident, a total number 32 people were reported to be injured out of which 29 people were shifted to the BMC's LTMG Sion Hospital and three people were admitted in Ayush Hospital in Dharavi area. The injured are admitted in the hospital and are under treatment. Some of the injured are said to be stable and undergoing treatment. One of the injured persons was admitted in the ICU, the statement said.

Meanwhile, in an another incident on Saturday in Maharashtra's Thane area, one person was killed and five others were injured after a fire broke out at a chemical company.

The blaze started near a nitric acid tank in the factory at 4 pm in Ambernath MIDC, an official told PTI.

"One person identified as Suryakant Jimat died. The body has been sent for post-mortem. The five persons who suffered burn injuries have been hospitalised," Yasin Tadvi, the chief of the Disaster Control Cell of Thane civic body, told PTI.

Six fire engines, two each from Ambernath, Anand Nagar and Ulhasnagar, were pressed into service and the fire was brought under control in one and half hours, said the official, adding that the cause is yet to be ascertained.

(with PTI inputs)