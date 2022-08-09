Mumbai: 32-year-old arrested for stealing gold, diamond ring worth Rs 50,000 from jewellery store in Santacruz

Santacruz police arrested a 32-year-old share market investor who lost a huge amount of money in the stock market and targeted Tanishq Jewellery stores across the city

Rushi Agarwal

Stores of a well-known jewelry brand have become the target of burglars and thieves. Since May, three separate groups have been arrested who targetted Tanishq Jewellery stores using different modus operandi.



In a recent case, the Santacruz police arrested a 32-year-old share market investor who lost a huge amount of money in the stock market and targeted Tanishq Jewellery stores across the city.



The accused was identified as Rushi Agarwal (32) who is a resident of Colaba and an investor in the stock market. Police said the accused targeted only Tanishq Jewellery stores across Mumbai. He succeed in two stores located at Santacruz and Chembur but he failed in Parel and Churchgate stores.



Speaking with Mid-Day, investigation officer PSI Dhananjay Avhad of Santacruz police station said, "In last month we have registered the FIR against the unknown person who stole gold and diamond ring worth Rs 50,000 from Tanishq Jewellery store located in Santacruz. The accused Rushi Agarwal (32) was posing as a customer and while selecting ornaments he used to steal gold and diamond rings. He succeeded in the Santacruz and Chembur stores and also attempted three more Tanishq Jewellery stores located at Churchgate, Parel and Borivali."



"With the instructions of the DCP Manjunath Singe and Senior Inspector Balasaheb Tambe, we circulated his photos to all the Tanishq Jewellery stores in Mumbai and told them to inform us if the accused is seen in any stores. However, few days back he visited Tanishq Jewellery store located in Borivali and store immediately informed the cops. We immediately rushed to the spot and took him in the custody," PSI Avhad further said.



"In the investigation, it was revealed that he was investing in the share market but he received huge loss and he decided to target Tanishq Jewellery store across Mumbai. Last month, the accused also stole gold and diamond ring from the Tanishq Jewellery store located in Chembur. Later, he also attempted to steal gold ornaments from Tanishq Jewellery stores located in Churchgate, Parel and Borivali, but he failed to do so and was caught. We have also recovered the stolen gold and diamond ring from the accused," PSI Avhad further said.



Another incident

In a separate incident, Dahisar Crime Branch Unit 12 team arrested two accused, who were identified as Suchita Pitambar Devi (35) and Ankit Agnikant Adya (28). They managed to steal gold diamond ring worth Rs 17,000 from the Tanishq Jewellery store located in Goregaon.



On August 1, two accused, Suchita Devi and Ankit Adya, entered a Tanishq Jewellery store located in Goregaon and stole a gold and diamond ring worth Rs 17,000. The incident was captured by the CCTV cameras of the store. The complainant Tushar Madhukar Mane, who is a cashier of Tanishq Jewellers near Oberoi Mall, registered a complaint at Dindoshi police station. Unit-XII conducted a parallel investigation of the incident and an informer was deployed to collect information of the accused. On Monday, the crime branch received reliable information and apprehended both the accused from the Nagri Niwara Society at Goregaon East. After interrogation they confessed to the crime and the stolen gold ring with diamond was recovered from them.



In May, the Santacruz police registered a case against an ex-staffer of the Tanishq Jewellery store who duped the store located in Santacruz of Rs 54 lakh. Police managed to arrest Prithivi Soni (20), who is a nephew of former employee Vinit Soni (40) and he is still absconding. In the modus operandi, the accused Mama-Bhanja used identical packaging, logo and design to exchange gold-plated silver coins for gold jewellery.



Vinit Soni was an employee of the Tanishq jewellery store at Narangpura in Gujarat. During his stint, he studied every aspect of the operation there. Vinit knew that if the packaging is not disturbed, the store staff won't open it and instead directly send it for melting. The size, weight, hallmark and design of the coins brought by the accused look exactly the same as the original coins and they exchange these fake gold coins and purchased original gold jewellery from Tanishq Jewellery in Santacruz. However, after a month when the store sent these coins for melting, they found that the coins were fake and they informed the police and registered an FIR.

Mid-Day also contacted the Tanishq Jewellery store's officials, but they refused to comment on the incident.