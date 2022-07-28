Mumbai: 34-year-old policeman dies due to road accident

The Rabale MIDC police investigating the matter

Sanjay Suresh Dhumal

A 34-year-old police constable lost his life in a road accident on Thursday morning. Police Naik, Sanjay Suresh Dhumal from Pantnagar police station, was stationed on duty at Airoli Check Point and was returning home after his duty. 34-year-old Dhumal lost control of his bike and dashed on a divider in Ghansoli.

On July 28 morning, after completing his night shift, he left for his residence on a bike to Ulwe, Navi Mumbai. Around 10:30 a.m. when he reached Ghansoli, his bike collided with a divider slipped, and fell on the road. The Rabale MIDC police investigating the matter.

"Dhumal was honest and upright. He is survived with wife and a son. Rabale MIDC cops are investigating the accident, said Senior Inspector Ravidutta Sawant from Pant Nagar police station.

Due to the accident, he suffered internal injuries and bleeding in the stomach. An eyewitness Mahendra Singh Tanwar rushed Dhumal to Reliance Hospital. He succumbed to injuries at 12:22 pm while undergoing treatment in the ICU. Rabale MIDC Police has registered Accidental Death Report (ADR) regarding the death.