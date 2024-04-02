Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Even in MVA, ticket for a Muslim a distant dream
Mumbai: Victims recount horrifying 145-day ordeal in Laos
Curtains on Mumbai’s gangster era
Bandra-Worli Sea Link toll rates to surge from today
Mumbai: School peon arrested for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old
shot-button
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai 40 vehicles cross Coastal Road tunnel every minute
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mumbai: 40 vehicles cross Coastal Road tunnel every minute

Premium

Updated on: 02 April,2024 05:39 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prajakta Kasale | prajakta.kasale@mid-day.com

Top

Maximum traffic flow witnessed between 9 am and 1 pm

Mumbai: 40 vehicles cross Coastal Road tunnel every minute

The Coastal Road was partially opened for traffic on March 12. Pic/Ashish Raje

The Coastal Road is seeing a steady pattern of vehicular flow with the morning hours witnessing the maximum traffic flow on the southbound route. While the daily flow is between 18,000-20,000 vehicles, around 40 vehicles cross the tunnel within a minute during peak hours. The maximum number of vehicles travels between 9 am and 1 pm, accounting for more than 40 per cent of traffic flow.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Mumbai Coastal Road mumbai traffic mumbai mumbai news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK