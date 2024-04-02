Maximum traffic flow witnessed between 9 am and 1 pm

The Coastal Road was partially opened for traffic on March 12. Pic/Ashish Raje

Mumbai: 40 vehicles cross Coastal Road tunnel every minute

The Coastal Road is seeing a steady pattern of vehicular flow with the morning hours witnessing the maximum traffic flow on the southbound route. While the daily flow is between 18,000-20,000 vehicles, around 40 vehicles cross the tunnel within a minute during peak hours. The maximum number of vehicles travels between 9 am and 1 pm, accounting for more than 40 per cent of traffic flow.