Breaking News
Maharashtra won't have LoP: Bawankule
Congress will probe defeat, ensure Mahayuti fulfils its poll promises: Patole
Thane woman booked for abetting husband's suicide
Diljit Dosanjh Pune concert: Maharashtra excise dept cancels liquor permit
Maharashtra election result: ECI submits gazette, notification to guv
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai 47 year old brain dead Ghatkopar man saves three lives by donating his organs

Mumbai: 47-year-old brain dead Ghatkopar man saves three lives by donating his organs

Updated on: 26 November,2024 07:01 PM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

To honor and acknowledge the donor and his family's generosity, L. H. Hiranandani Hospital on bid farewell to the donor's body with a solemn salute from its management and staff

Mumbai: 47-year-old brain dead Ghatkopar man saves three lives by donating his organs

A solemn salute was given by management and staff of L. H. Hiranandani Hospital in Powai to the man and his family for its decision

Listen to this article
Mumbai: 47-year-old brain dead Ghatkopar man saves three lives by donating his organs
x
00:00

A heartwarming story of selflessness and generosity emerged from Dr. L. H. Hiranandani Hospital in Powai, where a 47-year-old man, declared brain stem dead after a brain hemorrhage, became an organ donor, giving three individuals a second chance at life.


The man from Ghatkopar was admitted with a brain hemorrhage in an unconscious state to Dr. L. H. Hiranandani Hospital in Powai on 22nd November.


In spite of numerous efforts by doctors to revive him, the patient was declared brain stem dead on the evening of 24th November. The hospital approached and requested his family to donate his vital organs to save other individuals' lives.


After about 28 hours, the family gave their consent for the same. Thereafter, in coordination with ZTCC and following established protocols, the organs were harvested.

According to ZTCC guidelines, the organs were allocated as follows: the lungs were sent to KIMS Hospital in Hyderabad, one kidney to a needy patient at L. H. Hiranandani Hospital, and the other kidney to Wockhardt Hospital in Mira Road. (The liver and heart were not suitable for donation.)

The selfless act of this 47-year-old man has given a new lease of life to three individuals.

"To honor and acknowledge the donor and his family's generosity, L. H. Hiranandani Hospital on bid farewell to the donor's body with a solemn salute from its management and staff," said Dr. Arpita Dwivedy, Head of the Critical Care Unit at Dr. L. H. Hiranandani Hospital, Powai.    

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

hiranandani hospital powai ghatkopar mumbai news organ donation Kidney mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK