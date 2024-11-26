To honor and acknowledge the donor and his family's generosity, L. H. Hiranandani Hospital on bid farewell to the donor's body with a solemn salute from its management and staff

Mumbai: 47-year-old brain dead Ghatkopar man saves three lives by donating his organs

A heartwarming story of selflessness and generosity emerged from Dr. L. H. Hiranandani Hospital in Powai, where a 47-year-old man, declared brain stem dead after a brain hemorrhage, became an organ donor, giving three individuals a second chance at life.

The man from Ghatkopar was admitted with a brain hemorrhage in an unconscious state to Dr. L. H. Hiranandani Hospital in Powai on 22nd November.

In spite of numerous efforts by doctors to revive him, the patient was declared brain stem dead on the evening of 24th November. The hospital approached and requested his family to donate his vital organs to save other individuals' lives.

After about 28 hours, the family gave their consent for the same. Thereafter, in coordination with ZTCC and following established protocols, the organs were harvested.

According to ZTCC guidelines, the organs were allocated as follows: the lungs were sent to KIMS Hospital in Hyderabad, one kidney to a needy patient at L. H. Hiranandani Hospital, and the other kidney to Wockhardt Hospital in Mira Road. (The liver and heart were not suitable for donation.)

The selfless act of this 47-year-old man has given a new lease of life to three individuals.

"To honor and acknowledge the donor and his family's generosity, L. H. Hiranandani Hospital on bid farewell to the donor's body with a solemn salute from its management and staff," said Dr. Arpita Dwivedy, Head of the Critical Care Unit at Dr. L. H. Hiranandani Hospital, Powai.