Mumbai: 49-year-old man held for attempting to extort Rs 2 cr

On Friday, the Mumbai Police arrested a 49-year-old man for allegedly threatening and attempting to extort Rs 2 crore from the manager of a construction site in Kandivali.

The accused had allegedly come to the site, where the complainant worked as a manager, and threatened to stop the construction activity, the official said.

The accused demanded Rs 2 crore from the complainant, but later settled for Rs 1 crore, he said.

A trap was laid near the construction site in Samta Nagar area and the accused was caught red handed while accepting Rs 5 lakh from the complainant, the official said.

A case under section 384 (extortion) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code has been registered in this regard, he added.

