Mumbai: 5 injured as state bus crashes after brake failure

Updated on: 10 August,2022 10:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
The accident took place due to brake failure of the bus which was going from Santosh Nagar to Kurla

As many as five people were injured after the BEST bus driver lost control and hit a few parked vehicles and rammed into a tree on the roadside in the Dindoshi area of Goregaon on Tuesday, said police.

The accident took place due to brake failure of the bus which was going from Santosh Nagar to Kurla. The bus also hit a shop on the roadside.

According to the police, two passengers of the bus along with a rickshaw driver were injured among others.


The injured have been admitted to the nearest government hospital. Dindoshi Police has registered a case and started further investigation.

