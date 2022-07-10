Breaking News
Not convenient to hold local body polls in rainy season: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde hints at further delay of local body polls
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis meet PM Narendra Modi in Delhi
Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe resigns, President flees home
Mumbai: Sex racket busted at Lower Parel spa; 5 held, 6 rescued
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai 5 year old boy playing with umbrella falls to death from 11th floor of highrise

Mumbai: 5-year-old boy playing with umbrella falls to death from 11th floor of highrise

Updated on: 10 July,2022 10:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The boy was on his bed near the window of his flat while his mother and other relatives too were in the same room at the time of the incident, which occurred in the morning, an official said

Mumbai: 5-year-old boy playing with umbrella falls to death from 11th floor of highrise

Representative image


A five-year-old boy fell from the window of his 11th floor flat in a housing society in Byculla area of south Mumbai while he was playing with an umbrella, police said.

The boy was on his bed near the window of his flat while his mother and other relatives too were in the same room at the time of the incident, which occurred in the morning, an official said. "The boy probably fell while he was peeping out of the window. He landed on a scooter parked on the roadside.




He was rushed to the civic-run Nair Hospital near Mumbai Central by local people. But, he was declared dead before admission by doctors," he said. A case of accidental death was registered and further investigation is underway, the official added.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

byculla mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK