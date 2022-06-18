Breaking News
Mumbai: 50-year-old BMC labourer scores 57 per cent in SSC exam

Updated on: 18 June,2022 08:05 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Kunchikorve Ramappa now wants to pursue HSC and graduation, says he wants to inspire others from his caste to opt for studying too

Mumbai: 50-year-old BMC labourer scores 57 per cent in SSC exam

A happy Kunchikorve Mashanna Ramappa shows his marksheet. Pic/Ashish Raje


A 50-year-old labourer who worked for BMC’s sewerage department in B ward has cleared his SSC board exam with 57 per cent marks in his first attempt. Kunchikorve Mashanna Ramappa said he studied every day after his job, and got help from his family, children as well as his colleagues. He said he was happy that he scored 54 in English, a subject that he finds difficult. He now wants to pursue further studies and complete his graduation.

Ramappa decided to start studying three years ago and accordingly enrolled in Universal Night School in Dharavi for Std VIII. “When I was in Std IV, my father told me that my education was complete and that I would get a job easily. I joined the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation as a contract labourer in 1988 and finally got a permanent post in the sewerage department in 1996.”




“Four years ago, my sons Roshan and Rohit completed their SSC which inspired me to take up studies again. I started attending school from 7 pm to 8.30 pm after finishing my job. I was really weak in English but had a knack for Mathematics. I took help from my kids when I faced difficulties. Even two of my colleagues—Ganesh Shinde and Deepak Chile—helped me revise the lessons. I am grateful for their help,” Ramappa said. 


