Mumbai: 540 new Covid-19 cases reported, TPR drops to 5 per cent

The total Covid tally of the city has now touched 11,17,367 while the death toll stood at 19,622

A youngster takes a dose of vaccine at BYL Nair Hospital. File pic

The city reported 540 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday after 9,929 samples were tested. The test positivity rate stood at 5 per cent, with one per cent drop from Wednesday. The financial capital also reported two fatalities including a nine-month baby suffering from heart disease, Down syndrome, and a 90-year-old senior citizen who succumbed to the infection.

The total Covid tally of the city has now touched 11,17,367 while the death toll stood at 19,622. Of the fresh cases, 33 patients needed hospitalisation including 8 who were put on oxygen support. Currently, there are 4,875 active patients in Mumbai including 416 who are undergoing treatment in hospitals. Of these patients, 47 are on oxygen support.

In the past 24 hours, 1,263 patients recovered from the infection, pushing the recovery count to 10,92,870. Meanwhile, the state reported 2,678 cases on Thursday, taking the total case tally to 79,95,729. The day also saw 3,238 patients recovering, which brought the number of recovered patients to 78,28,352.

A total of 8 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours. Apart from two deaths in Mumbai and two in Aurangabad, one death each was reported in Vasai, Raigad, Pune, and Solapur. The total death toll has now reached 1,47,964 and the fatality rate is 1.85 per cent, as per the state health officials. Of the 2,678 new cases in the state, 1,027 were reported in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and 1,032 from the Pune circle.

