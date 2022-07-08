Breaking News
Mumbai monsoon: City to witness heavy rains today, IMD issues red alert
Entry to beaches will be restricted on heavy rainfall warning days after 10 am'
Maharashtra political crisis: Shiv Sena battle spills over to local polls
Two killed, 38 injured as bus falls into gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur
Japan ex-leader Shinzo Abe reportedly shot during campaign speech
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai 540 new Covid 19 cases reported TPR drops to 5 per cent

Mumbai: 540 new Covid-19 cases reported, TPR drops to 5 per cent

Updated on: 08 July,2022 06:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Top

The total Covid tally of the city has now touched 11,17,367 while the death toll stood at 19,622

Mumbai: 540 new Covid-19 cases reported, TPR drops to 5 per cent

A youngster takes a dose of vaccine at BYL Nair Hospital. File pic


The city reported 540 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday after 9,929 samples were tested. The test positivity rate stood at 5 per cent, with one per cent drop from Wednesday. The financial capital also reported two fatalities including a nine-month baby suffering from heart disease, Down syndrome, and a 90-year-old senior citizen who succumbed to the infection.

The total Covid tally of the city has now touched 11,17,367 while the death toll stood at 19,622. Of the fresh cases, 33 patients needed hospitalisation including 8 who were put on oxygen support. Currently, there are 4,875 active patients in Mumbai including 416 who are undergoing treatment in hospitals. Of these patients, 47 are on oxygen support. 




Also read: India reports 18,930 new Covid-19 cases, 35 deaths in 24 hours


In the past 24 hours, 1,263 patients recovered from the infection, pushing the recovery count to 10,92,870. Meanwhile, the state reported 2,678 cases on Thursday, taking the total case tally to 79,95,729. The day also saw 3,238 patients recovering, which brought the number of recovered patients to 78,28,352. 

A total of 8 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours. Apart from two deaths in Mumbai and two in Aurangabad, one death each was reported in Vasai, Raigad, Pune, and Solapur. The total death toll has now reached 1,47,964 and the fatality rate is 1.85 per cent, as per the state health officials. Of the 2,678 new cases in the state, 1,027 were reported in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) and 1,032 from the Pune circle.

79,95,729
Total no of cases in Maharashtra

1,027
Total no of cases reported in MMR in the last 24 hours

2
No of deaths in city on Thursday

1,263
Patients recovered and discharged in city on Thursday

Coronavirus Omicron brihanmumbai municipal corporation vaccine vaccination mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK