Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai 60 per cent idols immersed in natural bodies

Mumbai: 60 per cent idols immersed in natural bodies

Updated on: 22 September,2023 07:00 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prajakta Kasale | prajakta.kasale@mid-day.com

Despite making right noises in the run-up to Ganeshotsav,Mumbai still has a long way to go when it comes to green initiatives

An idol is immersed in an artificial pond at Hedgewar Maidan, Vile Parle on Wednesday. Pic/Aishwarya Deodhar


It seems Mumbai still has a long way to go to have only eco-friendly immersions of idols in Ganeshotsav. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) aimed to maximise immersions in man-made ponds to avert the pollution of natural water sources, but around 60 per cent of the idols taken for visarjan were immersed in the latter on Wednesday, the second day of the Ganesh festival.

