Victims lured with promises of affordable housing near Madh Island; accused decline refund or deliver promised homes

The developers said they owned a plot at Madh Island. Representation pic

Listen to this article Mumbai: 60 women duped of Rs 2.40 crore in Malad housing scam x 00:00

The Malwani police have filed a case against two men for reportedly deceiving more than 60 women in Malad West, amounting to Rs 2.40 crore, by promising them homes near Madh Island. The accused, posing as developers, allegedly duped the victims under the guise of offering houses at a significantly reduced rate of Rs 4 lakh each.

“Sadhana Shivaji Bhandara, 46, who heads the women’s group, along with 59 other women, approached them after each had invested Rs 4 lakh in homes promised by Avinash Devran Bhanji and his brother Pramod Devram Bhanji. Bhandara informed the police that she first met the brothers through her niece around eight years ago. The developers had informed Bhandara that they owned a plot at gate number 3, Shivaji Nagar in Madh Island, where they planned to develop over 100 houses. Trusting them, Bhandara introduced the developers to the other 60 members of the women’s group who were interested in the project,” said a police officer.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Over the past two years, the two men collected Rs 4 lakh from each of the women after signing an agreement. The agreement signed by the two brother, who promised the house,” said the officer.

After two years, with no advancement in house construction, Bhandara and the other women approached the accused, who declined to refund their money or deliver the promised homes. Subsequently, the group lodged a complaint with the police.

“A case under Section 420, 465, 468, 471, and 34 of the Indian Penal Code, has been registered and investigation is underway, said Senior Inspector Chimaji Adhav.

The number of cheating cases involving women in Malvani has increased. Last month, a person was arrested for taking R20 lakh from acid attack victims and selling

land that did not belong to him, falsely claiming it as his own.