Man out fishing at Vihar lake had to get leg amputated; forest dept says it will probe circumstances of human-animal conflict

Barku Dhangade, the victim, at the Sion hospital

In a human-animal conflict, a 64-year-old man’s leg had to be amputated after he was severely injured in a crocodile attack at the city’s Vihar lake. While crocodile sightings are common at Tulsi, Vihar and Powai lakes, such attacks on humans are extremely rare. The man had reportedly gone to the lake to fish, on Sunday.