Mumbai: 64-year-old woman battling with cancer dies by suicide

Updated on: 08 March,2023 10:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Anurag Kamble | anurag.kamble@mid-day.com

The preliminary investigation has revealed that she he took this step due to "mental exhaustion". Dadar police has registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) case in connection to the incident

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock


A 64-year-old woman committed suicide by jumping from the terrace of a building in Dadar West on Wednesday morning. The woman, battling with cancer, was allegedly in depression. The preliminary investigation has revealed that she he took this step due to "mental exhaustion". Dadar police has registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) case in connection to the incident.


The deceased Rohini Ramesh Patil used to live with her family in the Saikripa building in front of Vartak Hall in Dadar West. Patil used to go for a walk every morning on the terrace of the seven-storey Saikrupa building. As usual, on Wednesday morning, she went to the roof of the building. After some time, her body was found in the compound the building.



Patil was diagnosed with cancer and she underwent surgery in January 2023. Senior Police Inspector Mahesh Mugutrao informed that she had expressed concern to her family many times regarding her illness. 

She is survived by her husband, son, daughter-in-law and granddaughter.

