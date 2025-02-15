Mumbai: 75-year-old has lucky escape as tree falls on her house in Mahim

Breaking News
Updated on: 15 February,2025 07:53 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Sameer Surve , Ashish Raje | sameer.surve@mid-day.com mailbag@mid-day.com

The tree got uprooted during the road repair work at Manmala Tank Road (between Mahim and Matunga) on Friday afternoon

The tree was being uprooted for road repair work. Pic/Ashish Raje

A 75-year-old woman escaped unhurt after a tree branch crashed through the window of her first floor flat while she was performing a puja. The tree got uprooted during the road repair work at Manmala Tank Road (between Mahim and Matunga) on Friday afternoon.


“I was doing puja. Suddenly something happened, and there was a sound. My window glass broke, and it spread all around the room. It was like a shock for me. I usually sit in that room (where the branch fell). Our window grill is also damaged. The contractor assured us that he would repair it,” said Nila Parekh, a resident of S L Building in Mahim. 


G North Ward Assistant Commissioner Ajitkumar Ambi said, “Our team is already on the spot. We have asked the road department to issue a show cause notice to the contractor.” Ambi said he also suggested to the contractors that further uprooting of trees for repair work should be conducted manually.


